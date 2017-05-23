Chelsea announce deal for winger

Chelsea have confirmed that winger Juan Cuadrado has joined Serie A champions Juventus on a permanent deal.

The Turin club announced the deal yesterday, and now the Blues have released a statement on their website confirming the move.

Cuadrado joined the Blues in February 2015 from Fiorentina for a reported transfer fee of £23.3 million. He managed 12 league appearances for the Blues during the second half of the season, but failed to make an impression and subsequently joined Juventus during the following summer on a loan move.

He has spent last two seasons on loan with the Turin side and has helped them win back-to-back Serie A titles. He has scored two goals and provided six assists in 29 league appearances for Old Lady this season. The 28-year-old has also made 11 Champions League appearances for the finalists.

The statement on Chelsea’s official website read: “Juan Cuadrado will complete a permanent move to Juventus after the Italian club retained the Serie A title.

“The Colombian international joined Chelsea in early 2015, playing a total of 15 times and helping us secure both the Premier League title and League Cup, replacing Willian as we beat Tottenham 2-0 at Wembley.

“After appearing once as a substitute at the start of the 2015/16 season, he joined Juventus on loan, and has since helped them to back-to-back Serie A championships and this season’s Champions League final, where they will face Real Madrid.

“We thank Juan for his service and wish him the best of luck in his future career.”

