Exodus continues at Manchester City as two more exits announced

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is planning a major overhaul of his squad over the summer.

It was long expected that a number of ageing City players would leave the club this summer and the exodus has already started.

City have already announced the summer departure of right-back Pablo Zabaleta, and today, a couple of more exits were announced by the club.

Left-back Gael Clichy has announced his departure from the club. The French defender, who joined City from Arsenal in 2011, will leave once his contract expires on June 30th.

“It’s been a special six years for me at City,” he said.

“To win four major trophies and help establish the Club as one of the top teams in English football has been an incredible journey that I’m proud to have been a part of.”

Clichy picked up a decent 24 league starts in his last season with the club.

The Citizens have also announced the exit of Spanish winger Jesus Navas. The 31-year-old joined City from Sevilla in 2013, but could never really lived up to the expectations during his time in England.

He managed only 12 league starts for City in the recently concluded season.

