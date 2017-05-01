Five key transfers waiting to happen this summer

We are already in May, and it is not long before curtains are drawn on another season in most of the major European Leagues.

However, with the closure of the regular season, everyone's attention will turn towards the summer transfer window. Football Agents will become the most important people in the industry and billions will be spent by the clubs on transfer fees.

Like every summer, a lot of footballing talent will switch allegiances over the course of the upcoming window. In this feature, we are going to take a look at five high-profile transfers waiting to happen this season:

1. Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) to Manchester United

The France international is one of the top prospects in European football at the moment. United have been long-term admirers of the players, and according to various reports, he will be their top transfer target this summer.

He has a release clause of £84million in his contract, but Atletico might offer him a new contract in the coming days.

Besides United, the likes of Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain have also been linked with the 26-year-old.

2. David De Gea (Manchester United) to Real Madrid

No one doubts that David De Gea will join Real Madrid one day, but the question is ‘when?’. The Spanish giants came very close to sign their number one target two years ago, and it is being reported that they will eventually land their man this summer. United have reportedly already started searching for replacements and Leicester City keeper Kasper Schmeichel rules tops their wishlist.

3. Eden Hazard (Chelsea) to Real Madrid

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has publicly spoken of his admiration for the Belgian playmaker. Hazard has been one of the best players in Antonio Conte’s side this season and he will warrant a large transfer free this summer. However, in a recent press conference, Conte admitted that it is not in his power to keep the 26-year-old at the club. It is well known that Hazard fancies a move to Madrid and we can see this transfer happening this summer.

4. Romelu Lukaku (Everton) to Chelsea

The Everton frontman is currently leading the goal scoring charts in Premier League, and we expect him to be the subject of interests from multiple English clubs in summer. Chelsea have been heavily linked with the Belgian striker, and the reports have suggested that they have identified their former player as the replacement for China-bound Diego Costa.

Lukaku recently turned down a new five-year deal offered by the Toffees, and we are backing him to secure his exit from Merseyside this summer.

5. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) to Manchester City

Dortmund managed to hold on to their star striker last summer, but the club of their size usually end up selling their top players once the top European clubs come knocking.

City manager Pep Guardiola is reportedly keen to bring the Gabon international to Etihad Stadium and he is even prepared to sacrifice talented youngster Kelechi Iheanacho in the process.

