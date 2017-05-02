Italian star prefers a Chelsea move

Torino ace Andrea Belotti prefers a move to West London side Chelsea ahead of Manchester United, according to Sky Italia.

The Italian striker has been one of the biggest success stories in Serie A this season and currently leads the Serie A goalscoring charts with 25 goals this season.

According to ESPN FC, United are interested in the 22-year-old and have already initiated talks with the Turin club regarding his availability in the summer.

However, according to the Sky Italia report, Belotti prefers a move to a Champions League club and that has given the Blues an edge in the pursuit of the striker.

Torino president Urbano Cairo announced in December that Belotti has signed a new deal with the club until 2021 and his new deal has a release clause of €100m for non-Italian clubs.

United and Chelsea both will be the market for a world-class striker in the summer. Zlatan Ibrahimovic is not expected to return until 2018 for United while skipper Wayne Rooneyis set to depart in the summer.

Chelsea are also set to lose Diego Costa in the summer, and manager Antonio Conte wants a proven goalscorer to replace the Spanish international in his side.

