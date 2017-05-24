Juventus join Manchester United in pursuit of Bundesliga star

Juventus have joined Manchester United in the pursuit of Bayern Munich star Renato Sanches.

United were interested in signing the Portugal international last summer but he eventually joined the German champions for an initial £30m transfer fee.

However, the 19-year-old has failed to make an impression in his debut season in Germany and managed just six league starts for Carlo Ancelotti’s side. German publication Kicker has claimed that Bayern are aiming to recoup their investment by selling Sanches this summer.

According to the recent reports, United’s interest in the player hasn’t faded away and they are still tracking him ahead of a possible summer bid. Now, Italian publication Corriere dello Sport is claiming that Serie A champions Juventus have also entered the frame for the Euro Cup winner.

Old Lady, who are set to make their second Champions League final appearance in three years, have recently completed the signing of Juan Cuadrado from Chelsea.

Another Bayern player, Douglas Costa, is also attracting interests from both clubs with reports in Germany suggesting that the Brazilian could also depart in the summer.

Get upto £200 in free matched bets with bet365 - Click here to find out more