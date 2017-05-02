Manchester City rekindle their interest in Tottenham ace

Manchester City have rekindled their interest in Tottenham full-back Kyle Walker, according to Manchester Evening News.

The report claims that City manager Pep Guardiola has received encouraging signs indicating that a move for the England international could be successful this summer.

City attempted to sign the 26-year-old last summer too, but their move was turned down by the North London club.

However, the situation has changed a lot over the course of the year and Walker is now understood to be keen on a move to Manchester.

Walker is apparently unhappy with manager Mauricio Pochettino after being dropped for high-profile games against Chelsea and Arsenal recently. The move to Etihad Stadium will also possibly double Walker’s weekly wages from £70,000 to £140,000.

City are set to spend around £200m in the transfer market this season, and Guardiola has decided to give importance to homegrown talent. Walker has been a key part of an impressive Spurs side this season and his signing will be a big coup for City.

