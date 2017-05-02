Manchester United have identified David De Gea replacement

Manchester United are targeting a summer move for Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, according to the latest report from Sky Sports.

United are set to lose David De Gea to Real Madrid this summer and have been actively looking for his replacement.

The Red Devils have now set their sights on the son of club legend Peter Schmeichel, and they have reportedly raced ahead of neighbours Manchester City in his pursuit.

The 30-year-old signed a five-year deal with the Foxes last summer, but United are hopeful of securing his services in the summer. Schmeichel recently switched his representation from Triple S Management, to join Italian agent Luca Bascherini, who also shares a good relationship with United.

The Danish goalkeeper won the unprecedented league title with the Foxes last season and has been equally impressive this season.

Despite his youth links with rivals Manchester City, Schmeichel will be heartily welcomed by the United faithful, who still sing the name of his father.

