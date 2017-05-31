Manchester United reject world-record bid for de Gea

Manchester United have rejected a £60m bid from Real Madrid for their goalkeeper David de Gea, according to the latest report from Sky Sports.

The Spanish goalkeeper has been a long-term target of Real, and it was long expected that the Spanish champions would move for him this summer.

However, according to Sky Sports, United have turned down Real’s latest approach, and the Red Devils are confident of holding on to their star goalkeeper this summer.

The 26-year-old has only a couple of years left on his current deal, but United do have an option to extend the contract by an additional year.

The report speculates that De Gea is currently happy with his life at United under manager Jose Mourinho and he won’t push for a move back to his homeland during the summer.

A move worth £60m would have been enough to make De Gea world’s most expensive goalkeeper, eclipsing the previous record set by Gianluigi Buffon in 2001.