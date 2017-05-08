Manchester United suffer setback in transfer pursuit

Premier League side Manchester United have suffered a huge setback in their pursuit of Monaco wonderkid Kylian Mbappe.

The 18-year-old forward is the transfer target for most of the major European clubs, including United, following his meteoric rise at the Ligue 1 club.

However, according to reliable French publication L’Equipe, via Get French Football News, the young French striker is set to turn down any opportunities to join Manchester United in the summer as he doesn’t like the kind of football the club play under manager Jose Mourinho.

The likes of Real Madrid and Manchester City are also keeping tabs on the player. Meanwhile, a report from the Daily Mail has recently claimed that Arsenal are ready to pay up to £85 to sign the player. The North London side have reportedly promised Mbappe a central role if he opts to join them in the summer.

Mbappe, who has been touted as ‘the next Thierry Henry’, has scored 24 goals for Monaco in all competitions this season.

Get upto £200 in free matched bets with bet365 - Click here to find out more