Manchester United to work on three-man shortlist for defensive reinforcement

Manchester United are in the transfer market for an experienced centre-back and manager Jose Mourinho has reportedly drawn up a three-man shortlist.

According to Sky Sports, following the Europa League triumph over Ajax, Mourinho has handed a list of players to United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward, and that list features the names of Michael Keane, Virgil Van Dijk and Victor Lindelof.

Keane has made a name of himself on the back of an impressive season with the Clarets. The 24-year-old, who left United to join the Clarets for £2m in 2015, will cost around £20m this summer

Vin Dijk is also a highly-coveted name in Premier League at the moment. The Dutchman is attracting interests from the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City and he is reportedly valued at £50m by the Saints.

Victor Lindelof, who is rated at £40m by his club Benfica, came close to joining United in January and the report suggests that the Red Devils still remain interested in the Swedish defender.

