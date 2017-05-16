Manchester United urged to make a summer raid on Arsenal

Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs has urged the club to make a Robin van Persie-esque move for Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez in the summer.

The Chilean star has just over one year left in hid deal with the Gunners, and he has seen himself linked with a number of major European clubs recently.

Van Persie signed for United from Arsenal in similar circumstances in the summer of 2012 and led the club to a record 20th league title in his first season. Giggs believes that Sanchez can have a similar impact for United next season.

“He’s a brilliant player,” said Giggs. “His work rate, the effect he has on his team-mates, a winner.

“Jose Mourinho bought Zlatan Ibrahimovic because he is a winner. He’d won everywhere he’d gone. Not only the effect on the pitch but off the pitch as well.

“You can just feel that Sanchez would give his teammates a lift.

“When we bought Van Persie you’re buying a ready-made superstar and everyone was like ‘Van Persie scores 25 goals a season. What a brilliant buy’. And it gives not only the fans a lift but the players.”

Sanchez, who has scored 21 league goals for the North London side this season, recently admitted that he wants to be playing Champions League football. The Gunners are placed fifth in the league table and are likely to finish outside of the top four thus season.

The likes of Chelsea, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly interested in the 28-year-old.

