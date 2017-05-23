Top target ready to join Manchester United on one condition

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann is keen to join Manchester United in the summer if the Red Devils manage to secure Champions League football this season.

In a recent interview with French television programme Quotidien, Griezmann rated chances of him joining United in the summer at six out of ten. However, he rated his chances of staying at Atletico at seven, and he also added that he would know more about his future in the next couple of weeks.

Now, Sky Sports’ La Liga expert Guillem Balague has claimed that the French international is waiting for United to confirm their spot in Champions League before making a decision about his future.

United have finished in the sixth spot in Premier League this season, but they can book their place in Champions League if they manage to defeat Ajax in the finals of Europa League on Wednesday.

Balague told Sky Sports: “I’ve got the impression if United are in the Champions League, he will join them. Manchester United are willing to pay the 100m euros (£87m) for his buyout clause.

“He perhaps sees Manchester United, in the medium term at least, as a candidate to win the Premier League and the Champions League, because of the money that will be invested into the side.

“He obviously wasn’t innocent when he said what he said to French television programme Quotidien. We’ve seen the images, and he quite clearly meant to do this. When he was asked out of 10 what the chances of going to Manchester United are, he said six.

“That number is not higher than six because he is waiting to see whether Manchester United make the Champions League.

“If they do not, he will still think about it. Meanwhile, what that means is that Atletico, who are preparing to offer him a new contract, have panicked and will put even more money on the table.

“He expects to choose between United and Atletico’s new contract.”

