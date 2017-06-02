Top journalist dismisses Arsenal’s mega-bid for Mbappe

Reliable BBC journalist David Ornstein has dismissed recent reports claiming that Monaco have rejected a mega-bid from Arsenal for their star player Kylian Mbappe.

French publication L’Equipe yesterday reported that the Gunners have failed with a €100m bid for Mbappe and today, the claim was corroborated by the English media.

In one of the biggest transfer stories of the day, James Olley, of Evening Standard, further fuelled the speculation by claiming that Monaco have indeed rejected a £87m bid from the Gunners for their star player.

However, Ornstein, who has a reputation for his Arsenal connections, has dismissed the reports claiming that the North London club haven’t made a move as reported.

The young French striker has emerged as one the biggest talents during his time with Monaco. He is reportedly being watched by almost all the major European sides. If reports are to be believed, La Liga powerhouse Real Madrid have already seen their world-record £105m bid rejected by the Ligue 1 champions.

Both Manchester clubs are also reportedly interested in the teenager.

Edit: Since then, Ornstein has made it clear that the story has been dismissed by the club and not him.