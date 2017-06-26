FIFA Confederations Cup Semi-Finals Betting Preview

Arguably four strongest teams in the tournament have made their ways into the semi-finals, and it makes for an interesting viewing.

Alexis Sanchez will face off against Cristiano Ronaldo as South American champions Chile take on European winners Portugal on Wednesday. Next day, CONCACAF representatives Mexico will take on world champions Germany.

Germany, who have fielded a rather inexperienced squad, are favourites to win the tournament at 9/4 odds. Portugal are close behind the Germans at 23/10 odds. Love a good bet? You should check out these betting promotions.

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo has already scored a couple of goals for his country, and he is the favourite to win the Golden Boot at 6/4 odds. German duo Timo Werner and Lars Stindl, with two goals each, are next on the list with 3/1 and 7/2 odds respectively. The world champions are favourites to reach the finals, and hence both strikers are good bets in this market.

Coming back to the semi-final on Wednesday, Portugal are slight favourites to win the game at the normal time on the market. The Euro Champions can get you odds up to 6/4 in the market.

Meanwhile, La Roja are available for 111/50 odds. A draw in the normal time could get you 12/5 odds.Over 2.5 goals in the game is a good bet at 7/8 odds and you can also back on both teams to score at even odds.

In the goalscorer market, Cristiano Ronaldo is the favourite to score in the game at 13/10 odds. Andre Silva, who has scored one goal in the tournament, is close behind at 9/4 odds. Chilean star Alexis Sanchez, also with one goal, is the next name on the list at 23/10 odds.

In the second semi-final, Germany are overwhelming favourites to win the game at around 11/10 odds. Both teams remained unbeaten in the group stage, and this game should be a tightly-fought contest. Mexico, at 3/1 odds, are a decent bet to knock out a young German side from the tournament.

In the correct score market, a 1-1 draw is the most probable outcome at 6/1 odds. A 1-0 Germany win is the second favourite at 15/2 odds.

In the anytime goalscorer market, Lars Stindl and Timo Werner are both available at 7/4 odds. Sandro Wagner is another German likely to get on the scoring charts at 15/8 odds. For Mexico, Oribe Peralta and Raul Jimenez are both available at 11/4 odds.

The final of the tournament and the third-place play off will take place on July 2.