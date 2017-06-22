A substantial bid made for Chelsea target

An unnamed club has made a ‘substantial offer’ for Juventus left-back Alex Sandro, according to club’s general manager Giuseppe Marotta.

The Brazilian has emerged as one of the top targets for Chelsea in the summer market, and the West London side have already seen a significant bid turn down by the Turin club for their player.

According to various reports, the Blues were expected to come back with an improved offer for the 26-year-old, and it is very likely that they are the unnamed club who have made a new substantial offer.

In encouraging news to Chelsea, Marotta also admitted that the Italian champions won’t stand in the way of their player if he desires to leave the club.

Marotta, told Corriere dello Sport: “A substantial offer has arrived.

“We have no intention of selling anyone but if a player decides to leave, as has happened in previous years, then at the end of the day he has to go.”

“We don’t keep anyone against their will, but at the moment there are no such situations and I hope nobody will leave.”

Sandro, who joined Old Lady from Porto in a £22million deal in 2015, is reportedly valued at £55m.

Pep Guardiola-led Manchester City have also been linked with a move for the Brazilian defender.