Arsenal asked to pay up £60m for their summer target

Lyon have slapped a £60m price tag on in-demand striker Alexandre Lacazette, according to the latest report.

Premier League side Arsenal are one of the clubs interested in Lacazette, and the Telegraph claims that they have

been quoted a fee of €55million (£48.7m) plus €12m (£10.6m) in add-ons by the Ligue 1 side.

Jason Burt of the Telegraph claims that initial talks have already taken place between the two sides. The Gunners were interested in signing the 26-year-old last summer, but they ended up signing Lucas Perez instead.

Lacazette was initially expected to join La Liga side Atletico Madrid this summer, but his move fell through when a FIFA transfer ban on Atletico was upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The French striker, who scored 28 goals in 30 league appearances for Lyon last season, is set to represent France in Tuesday’s high-profile international friendly against England in Paris.

Premier League sides Manchester United and West Ham United have also been linked with an interest in the striker.