Arsenal prepared to do deal for Spanish striker

Arsenal are prepared to sell striker Lucas Perez for £13m this summer, according to the latest report from the Independent.

Perez joined the Gunners from La Liga side Deportivo La Coruna in a £17.1m deal last summer, but he failed to create a space for himself in Arsene Wenger’s starting eleven over the course of the season.

The Spanish striker, who signed a four-year deal with the North London club last summer, is keen on leaving the club after managing only two league starts in the recently concluded season.

The report claims that a number of clubs have registered their interest in the 28-year-old, and the Gunners have quoted just £13m as their price for their player.

The likes of Everton, Sevilla, Valencia, Villarreal and Real Sociedad are interested in the player, but he reportedly prefers a move back to his native Spain.

The Toffees came very close to signing Perez last summer, but their move was eventually hijacked by the North London club.