Arsenal pull a huge coup in the transfer market

Arsenal have reportedly pulled a huge coup in the transfer market by convincing star player Alexis Sanchez to agree on a new deal.

The above claim comes from an Arsenal blog called ‘She Wore’, which is run by a club fan.

The report claims that the Chilean has provisionally agreed to a new three-year deal with the Gunners at £280,000-a-week wages. Sanchez has been supposedly assured by the club that they will sign three world-class players this summer to launch a serious title bid next season.

The new deal is expected to be announced within two weeks by the North London side.

The report also goes on to mention that Arsenal are already in advanced negotiations for two high-profile names in the market and that playmaker Mesut Ozil is almost certain to follow suit and sign a new deal with the club.

These are some bold claims from a blog which is not known for breaking news. Only time will how much legitimacy they hold, however, the story has already started a discussion on the social media.