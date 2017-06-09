Arsenal star addresses summer exit rumours

Arsenal star Hector Bellerin was forced to use Twitter to address the speculation regarding his future.

The Spanish full-back has been strongly linked with a move back to his boyhood club Barcelona recently with multiple reports in Spain claiming that he has already agreed on personal terms with the Catalan club.

However, a report from Evening Standard on Thursday also claimed that the right-back, who signed a six-and-a-half-year deal with the Gunners last summer, is not actively looking for an exit.

The Gunners remain confident that Bellerin will stay at the club beyond the summer, and the player himself has now dropped a hint indicating the same.

Bellerin, addressing the recent speculation regarding his future in the media, tweeted “Don’t believe everything you read…”

The latest message from the 22-year-old has more or less confirmed that he will be staying in North London unless for at least one more season.

The Spain international joined the Gunners from Barcelona in 2011 as 16-year-old youth talent. Since joining Arsenal, he has emerged as one of the best full-backs in the world.