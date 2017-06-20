Arsene Wenger: Three decisions I would like to change from my time at Arsenal

Video technology has made a spectacular entry onto the footballing scene in the recent months. The use of Video Assistant Referees at this summer’s Confederations Cup in Russia would be the next big step for the use of video technology in football.

Arsene Wenger, whose Arsenal sides have been at the receiving end of some bad refereeing decisions over the course of years, has been an ardent supporter of the use of VARs in the game.

The French manager has revealed three key refereeing decisions from his time at the North London club that could have been changed if the latest technology had been introduced earlier.

For the first decision, Wenger picked Barcelona’s controversial equaliser in the 2006 Champions League final. He told Arsenal Player: “I would choose Barcelona’s equaliser in the 2006 Champions League final because it was offside, and we were 1-0 up with 30 minutes to go,” the manager told Arsenal Player. “That’s the trophy I miss here, you know, so that is for me the most important one.

The second incident also happened against the Catalan club but in 2011. Wenger added: “The second one I would choose is the second yellow card for Robin van Persie at Barcelona in 2011, because this was the moment we were qualified against a very strong team, and it was a very difficult decision to accept – it basically killed our chances.

“After that maybe I go to a more recent decision – against Bayern Munich when Laurent Koscielny was sent off for a penalty when Lewandowski was offside. That just comes to my mind now but maybe I forget many, many, many, many more.”