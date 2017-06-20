Chelsea eye a shocking move for Bayern Munich star

Chelsea are eyeing a shocking move for Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski, according to the latest reports.

Maciej Iwanski, a leading journalist and broadcaster working for Poland’s biggest television network TVP, earlier today reported that Chelsea and Manchester United have enquired about the availability of Poland international.

To make things clear: Chelsea AND ManUtd are checking on R.Lewandowski. Bayern calm, has the player contract until 2021. RL would choose CFC — Maciej Iwanski (@IwanskiMaciej) June 20, 2017

Now, Daily Mirror has followed up on that story and has claimed that the Premier League champions have made a serious enquiry for the 28-year-old.

These reports have originated just after Lewandowski’s agent publicly confirmed that his client was not happy at Bayern last season.

Lewandowski’s agent, Maik Barthel had said: “Robert told me that he got no support and that the coach [ex-Chelsea boss Carlo Ancelotti] gave no call to help him in the last game to win the top-scorer title.

“He was disappointed as I have ever seen him before.”

The Blues are on the hunt for a world-class striker to replace outbound Diego Costa. The Premier League champions have been strongly linked with Everton striker Romelu Lukaku, but Lewandowski would arguably be a better option than the Belgian striker.

However, the Polish striker has a deal until 2021 with the German champions and it is very unlikely that Bayern would let one of their best players leave this summer.