Chelsea failed in a massive bid, also linked with Bundesliga playmaker

Chelsea have failed with a massive £44m bid for Juventus full-back Alex Sandro, according to the reports in Italy.

Italian journalist Tancredi Palmeri, who works for beIN Sports and Gazzetta dello Sport, claims that Italian champions Juventus have rejected the huge bid from the Blues and they have made it very clear that they have no intention of letting go of the Brazilian.

The 26-year-old, who joined the Turin club from Porto for €26 million in 2015, is regarded as one of the best left-backs in the world.

In another Chelsea-related news, the Premier League champions will have to compete with Arsenal and Lazio to get their hands on their transfer target Bayer Leverkusen playmaker Hakan Calhanoglu.

Turkish outlet Aksam claims that sign the Turkey international is set to leave Bayer this summer and all three clubs are interested in securing his services.

The 23-year-old, who reportedly has a £32.5 million release clause in his contract, has been linked with a move to Premier League on multiple occasions before.