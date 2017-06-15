Chelsea launch huge bid for long-term target

Chelsea have reignited their interest in Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly, according to reports in Italy.

The Blues wanted to sign the Senegal international last summer, but their bid of £40m was deemed insufficient by the Naples club. The West London eventually ended up signing their former player David Luiz from Paris-Saint Germain.

Now, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web, the Premier League champions have reignited their interest in Koulibaly and have made a huge £52.5m bid for his services.

The Blues have let go of veteran centre-back John Terry this summer and manager Antonio Conte wants to bring Koulibaly as the replacement to Stamford Bridge.

However, Napoli still remain reluctant in letting go one of the key players in the squad. The report claims that Napoli aim to launch a serious title bid next season and they consider Koulibaly as a key part of their plans.

The 25-year-old made 38 appearances in all competitions for the Serie A side last season.