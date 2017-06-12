Chelsea legend linked with a move to Championship

Championship side Aston Villa are planning a shock move for former Chelsea skipper John Terry.

Sky Sports claims that the 36-year-old has received a number of offers, but the Midlands side are hopeful that they can convince Terry to see out his career at Villa Park.

According to the report, Villa manager Steve Bruce met Terry during a session of Golf at the Algarve during the weekend and discussed the possibility of Terry joining the Villains. Bruce aim to launch a promotion bid with Villa next season, and he believes that Terry could prove to be key figure in his side next season.



Terry is reportedly open to joining Villa, but he is also considering offers from some of the Premier League sides. The veteran defender is confident that he can play football at the top level for 1-2 more years.

The England international, who will officially end his 22-year spell at Stamford Bridge at the end of next month, is also a target for Premier League side Bournemouth.