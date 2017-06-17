Chelsea lining up a move for ex-Barcelona boss

The Sunday Telegraph has made a sensational claim that Premier League champions Chelsea are lining up a move for ex-Barcelona boss Luis Enrique.

Recent reports had suggested that all is not well between the Blues and manager Antonio Conte, but a report from Sky Sports on Friday claimed that the Italian is happy at Chelsea and they expect him to stay with the club beyond summer.

However, the Telegraph are running quite a contrary story on their Sunday’s sports section which claims that the Blues have sounded out Enrique to potentially replace Conte if he decides to walk away this summer.

Luis Enrique has emerged as the potential favourite to take over at Chelsea if they are forced to get rid of Antonio Conte. [Telegraph] pic.twitter.com/zPcuCiGMop — Uber Chelsea FC 🏆 (@UberCheIseaFC) June 17, 2017

Enrique is without a job at the moment after stepping down from his job at Barcelona at the end of the season.

The Italian, who is currently on holiday, is reportedly unhappy with the club’s lack of transfer activity this summer. Meanwhile, the West London side are also not pleased with the way Conte has pushed striker Diego Costa towards an exit from the club.