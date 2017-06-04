Chelsea star hints at a move

Chelsea star Eden Hazard has admitted that he would consider a move to Real Madrid if the Spanish and European champions come looking for him this summer.

The Belgian playmaker has been a long-term target for Los Blancos, and it has been speculated that Real will make a move for the 26-year-old this summer.

Hazard still has three years left on his current deal with the Blues, but he admits that the possibility of a summer move to the Madrid club will definitely make him consider his future.

When asked about his future, the Belgium international, who is currently on the international duty, said: “Of course, I would consider it if Madrid made an offer.

“I am keen to win trophies. It would be great to win the Champions League. But Chelsea’s goal is to win the Champions League as well. Honestly, I do not know what will happen.

“I only know that I still have a contract with Chelsea for three seasons and that we just had an amazing 2016-17 campaign. We want to continue on this path and want to build on this in the Champions League.

“I am feeling very well at Chelsea. But you never know what will happen.

“I have not met with the board yet to discuss a new deal. I have two games with Belgium coming up first and I am off on my holiday after that. I want to think about football as little as possible.“

It is no secret that Real maintain a keen interest in the player as manager Zinedine Zidane has publicly spoken of his admiration for the player.

Up until now, the Blues have maintained a firm stance on their star player, but it has been suggested that they might consider a swap deal with Alvaro Morata moving in the opposite direction.