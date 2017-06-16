Confirmed: Arsenal make a ‘nice offer’ for striker

Arsenal have made a ‘nice offer’ for Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette, the President of the French club has revealed.

The French striker was originally supposed to join Atletico Madrid this summer, but his move was eventually scuppered due to the transfer ban on the La Liga club.

The Gunners were interested in signing Lacazette last summer, but a move never materialised. According to multiple reports, the North London club have reignited their interest in the 26-year-old and are prepared to shell out big money for him.

Lyon President Jean-Michel Aulas, who recently met with Arsenal representatives in London, has now confirmed that the Gunners have made a substantial offer for the striker.

“Alexandre Lacazette was told he could leave,” Aulas said. “We had negotiations with Atletico. Things did not work out. We now have a very nice offer from Arsenal. But for us he will not leave.”

The Lyon striker has openly talked about his desire to leave the Ligue 1 club this summer, and it is very likely that Aulas, who has a reputation for being a tough negotiator, is trying to drive up the price of the player. It has also been reported that Aulas wants to bring Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud to Lyon as part of a swap deal involving Lacazette.