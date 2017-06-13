Confirmed: Manchester United bid huge for top summer target

Manchester United have made a substantial offer for Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata, the agent of the player has confirmed.

Various reports have indicated that United have already agreed to personal terms with the Spanish striker.

Morata’s representative Juanma Lopez has now provided his seal of approval on those reports. Lopez revealed that following United’s “important offer”, the decision now rests with Real.

He also confirmed that Los Blancos have already rejected an offer from AC Milan for their 24-year-old striker.

Speaking to Italian online publication Calciomercato, via Sky Sports, he said of United: “It’s a club with a lot charm – a very interesting option.

“I can say that there’s a very important offer and the decision now rests with Real. I cannot tell (if an agreement is close). We’ll see.

“I can confirm there had been regular contact (with Milan) until a few days ago. Quite simply, Real Madrid considered the offer from the Rossoneri unsatisfactory.”

The Spaniard re-joined Real Madrid last summer following a two-year stint with Serie A champions Juventus.

However, he could manage only 14 league starts for Zinedine Zidane’s side in the recently concluded season. In search of regular playing time, he is now eager to join United, who are looking to replace injured Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Real are also supposedly keen on selling Morata to fund a world-record bid for Monaco sensation Kylian Mbappe. The European champions value their player at £78m.