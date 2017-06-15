Everton closing on two more deals after Pickford

Everton are desperate to be counted among the elites of Premier League and it appears that they are prepared to make a statement of intent this summer.

The Toffees have already signed Jordan Pickford for £25m from Sunderland – a record fee for the British goalkeeper, and now the latest reports suggest that they are closing in on two more high-profile signings.

Sky Sports claims that the Merseyside are now set to sign Ajax’s Davy Klaassen as their next summer business.

A separate report from Liverpool Echo has claimed that the Dutch midfielder has already undergone a medical ahead of his £24m move to the Merseyside club. The Ajax captain was instrumental for the Eredivisie side during their Europa League campaign last season.

The report also claims that Toffees are close to signing forward M’Baye Niang from AC Milan. The 22-year-old, who is expected to cost £16m, spent the second half of the last season on loan with Watford. He managed to score two goals in 11 league appearances for the Hornets.