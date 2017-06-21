Jose Mourinho prefers Bayern star over Ronaldo

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho doesn’t want to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid, Spanish publication Marca has claimed.

The Portuguese star is reportedly unhappy in Spain and wants to leave Real this summer. Various reports have suggested that United could launch a serious bid for their former player.

However, Mourinho is reluctant to sign Ronaldo due to his fractured relationship with the player from his days at Bernabeu.

The United manager also thinks that a world-record move for the 32-year-old won’t make financial sense for the Red Devils.

United might not be interested in a move for Ronaldo, but they have held preliminary talks with the representatives of Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski, according to Sky Sports.

Chelsea have also registered their interests in the Polish striker, and according to Sky journalist Guillem Balague, the 28-year-old currently favours the move to Stamford Bridge. However, United are understood to be very keen on a move for Lewandowski.

The Poland international, who lost the Bundesliga Golden Boot to Borussia Dortmund’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang by a single goal last season, recently expressed his frustration with his current situation at Bayern.

He told the Polish Super-Express: “I was not really happy with how my team helped me. I was annoyed and disappointed with the team’s attitude.”

His agent, Maik Barthel, expressed the similar views to German football magazine Kicker: “Robert told me that he got no support and that the coach (Carlo Ancelotti) gave no call to help him win the top-scorer title in the last game.

“He was disappointed as I have ever seen him before.”