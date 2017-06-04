Jose Mourinho ready to sell star player

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is prepared to sell goalkeeper David de Gea to Real Madrid in exchange for striker Alvaro Morata and €25m.

The above claim was made by Sky Sports’ Spanish football expert Guillem Balague on his Twitter account on Sunday.

In a series of tweets, Balague said: “Morata said last night his dream is to stay at Madrid… but he’s looking for a way out. Nothing from Milan at this point, MUFC want him.

“Mourinho (strangely) willing to sell De Gea for €25m and Morata. Chelsea divided between Lukaku & Morata. He would like to play in the PL.”

Madrid have held a long-term interest in De Gea and a recent report from Sky Sports claimed that United have already turned down Real’s £60m bid for the Spanish goalkeeper this summer.

However, United are also desperately looking for a world-class striker, and according to Balague, Mourinho is willing to part with De Gea to get Morata.

The Real Madrid striker, who reportedly wants to play in Premier League, is also a transfer target for Premier League champions Chelsea.

Morata moved back to Real last summer after spending two seasons with Juventus. However, he could manage only 14 league starts for Zinedine Zidane’s side this season.