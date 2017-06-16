Key Chelsea duo to stay at the club

Premier League champions Chelsea have insisted that manager Antonio Conte is happy at the club.

Recent reports had suggested that the Italian manager is not happy with the lack of transfer activity this summer and he is contemplating an exit.

However, according to Sky Sports, the Blues remain confident about the Italian, who won a league title in his first season with the club.

The former Juventus boss is currently on holiday, and the West London club expect him to return for pre-season in the first week of July.

Meanwhile, star player Eden Hazard has dropped a huge hint that he will be staying with the Blues next season.

The Belgian playmaker has been strongly linked with a move to Real Madrid, and recently, he admitted that it would be hard for to turn down a move to the Spanish champions.

However, his latest comments suggest that he won’t be going anywhere this summer.

“Hopefully next year it is the same, we win the league and then I win Player of the Year,” Hazard told Chelsea Magazine.

“Obviously winning the league is what we want most, and this award is just a bonus.”

“I like this club because it’s a family. I have a lot of friends and we all talk to each other.

“I’ve been here five years now and I’m so happy. I’m at one of the best clubs in the world, so I’m very happy to play for such a big club as this.”