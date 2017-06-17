Liverpool expected to make a revised offer for winger

Serie A side AS Roma expect Liverpool to make a revised bid for their winger Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool have had a bid of £28m rejected for the Egypt international, but according to the latest report from Sky Italy, the Reds still remain in talks with Roma regarding their player.

The 24-year-old has already agreed on personal terms with the Merseysiders, and the report claims that Roma are prepared to let go of their player at the right price. Roma are expecting the Premier League side to come back with an improved offer this weekend.

Liverpool originally attempted to sign Salah in 2014, during Brendon Rodgers-era, before he moved to Chelsea from FC Basel.

After failing to impress during a brief spell at Chelsea, Salah moved to Fiorentina on a loan move on 2 February 2015.

Next season, he returned to Italy on a loan move, but this time for Roma. Last summer, Roma turned the loan deal into a permanent one for a reported €15 million.