Liverpool receive massive boost on injury front

Liverpool have received a massive boost on the injury front, according to the latest report from the Telegraph.

The report claims that injured duo skipper Jordan Henderson and winger Sadio Mane are expected to recover in time for the pre-season training.

Henderson hasn’t played for the Reds since suffering a foot injury in the win over Tottenham on February 11. Initial diagnosis had suggested that the England international would be able to recover before the end of the season, but he suffered a setback in his recovery.

Meanwhile, Sane suffered a knee surgery in the win over Everton at Anfield in April and was forced to go under the knife.

The report says that both players have stayed back at the club during the summer to work on their rehabilitation and both of them are expected to be available for first-team training in the first week of July.

However, striker Danny Ings remain some way off from full recovery following his second cruciate knee operation.