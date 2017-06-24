Manchester City continue their pursuit of Kyle Walker

Manchester City’s need for full-backs in this transfer window can’t be stress enough. City’s defence was their Achilles heel last season, and manager Pep Guardiola has an important task of rebuilding his defence this summer.

The Spaniard has already allowed the likes of Gael Clichy, Pablo Zabaleta and Bacary Sagna to leave the club this summer, and Aleksandar Kolarov is also entering the final year of his deal. At the moment, City severely lack in bodies in full-back positions.

The Citizens are supposedly in advance talks for Juventus full-back Dani Alves, and the 34-year-old is expected to join his former Barcelona boss at City in the coming days. The Brazilian doesn’t have the age on his side anymore, but he was a key member of Juventus side last season, and Guardiola is confident that the right-back can become a vital member of his side for at least a couple of years.

Besides Alves, the Citizens are also chasing Tottenham right-back, Kyle Walker. The England international is currently at 4/6 odds to join the Manchester side over the summer.

The 27-year-old has emerged as one of the best right-backs under manager Mauricio Pochettino in the last couple of seasons, but the feeling is that he has become dispensable for the North London club following the emergence of Kieran Trippier. The former Burnley man made some impressive performances for Spurs last season and earned his debut call-up to England national side.

Walker is reportedly not happy at Tottenham either and wants to join City this summer. The North London side do appear prepared to let go of the right-back, but they have slapped a huge £50m tag on their player. City are prepared to double Walker’s wages, but even they think that Spurs’ valuation of their player is unreasonable. According to one report, City value Walker at only £35m.

It is very unlikely that Guardiola would stop with only two full-back signings this summer. Besides Alves and Walker, City have also been linked with Monaco’s Benjamin Mendy and Southampton’s Ryan Bertrand.

Mendy has enjoyed a spectacular season with Monaco and is considered one of the best talents in his age-group. The 22-year-old is an attack-minded player and would be a perfect fit for Guardiola’s side.

The Spanish manager has talked about building his team around homegrown players, and Bertrand could be a good option for the very same reason. The England international has emerged as one of the best English full-backs since joining the Saints from Chelsea in 2015.