Manchester City starlet heads to Spain

La Liga side Villarreal have signed striker Enes Unal in a £12m deal from Manchester City.

The Turkish youngster has signed a five-year deal with the Yellow Submarines, but the contract reportedly includes a buy-back clause in the region of £17.5m. Villarreal have defeated competitions from the likes of Lille, Valencia, Monaco, Schalke, Porto and Benfica to land their target.

The 20-year-old failed to make an appearance for City during his two-year with the club after joining them from Bursaspor for £2m in July 2015. Because of his ineligibility to play in England due to work permit issues, he spent last two seasons on loan spells with Genk, NAC Breda and Twente.

Last season, Unal became the highest-scoring Turkish player in the history of Eredivisie with his tally of 18 league goals for Twente.

He has been included in the Turkey national squad to face Macedonia and Kosova over the next couple of weeks, and it is expected that he will be formally presented at El Madrigal during pre-season.