Manchester City’s Silva investment continues to sparkle

On 1 July, Portuguese attacking midfielder Bernardo Silva is set to officially complete a move from AS Monaco to Manchester City.

At present, he is starring at the Confederations Cup, to give Pep Guardiola huge reason for optimism that the investment made in Silva will be of great benefit for his team.

As Portugal beat New Zealand 4-0 to reach the semi-finals of the competition, Silva scored his team’s second goal.

The euphoria of that moment, was however dampened by him being withdrawn at half-time after suffering an ankle injury. It is therefore uncertain as to whether he will be fit to continue playing in the tournament.

Although that is undoubtedly a concern for the player himself, Portugal and Manchester City, the quality of Silva’s performances over the course of the past year, many of which contributed to Monaco’s Ligue 1 title-winning campaign, suggests that the former Benfica player has the potential to prosper in the English Premier League.

The on-field relationship and understanding he shares with fellow countryman Joao Moutinho, which has been carefully developed in France during the last two seasons, is vital in enabling Silva to showcase his talent.

One player with a capability to help him continue achieving that in England is Fernando, since the Brazilian brilliantly screen’s Manchester City’s defence and sets off attacks. The task of building those is to be a primary responsibility of Silva’s, a player continuing to sparkle ahead of his move to the English Premier League.