Manchester United can still sign Greizmann, claims club legend

Manchester United can still sign Atletico Madrid forward Antonio Griezmann this summer, club legend Ryan Giggs has claimed.

United’s interest in the French forward appeared to be dead in the water after Atletico had their appeal against their transfer ban turned down by the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Thursday.

On Thursday evening, following the ruling, the 26-year-old showed his support to his current club by tweeting “Now more than ever #Atleti #All together.”

Griezmann have an £87m buyout clause in his Atletico deal, but his latest show of support to Atletico was considered by many as the definite sign that he won’t be leaving for United this summer.

However, Giggs is still hopeful about the transfer and he thinks that it would drag on for the rest of the summer.

While speaking in his role as an ambassador for the UEFA Champions League Final in Cardiff, Giggs told Sky Sports: “I’m not so sure if we’ve heard the end of that. I think it’ll be ebb and flow during the summer, there’ll be lots of rumours.

“United need goals. All the teams I played in there were goals from everywhere. Sometimes you’d rely on a centre-forward for a season, but more often than not you had midfielders, even defenders, wingers and obviously the forwards all contributing.”