Manchester United star’s future hangs in balance

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is set to become a free agent on July 1.

The Swedish striker signed a one-year deal with United last summer with an option for an additional year. The veteran striker made a good start to life in Premier League and it was widely assumed that United would exercise the option of an additional year.

However, a knee ligament injury cut short Ibrahimovic’s season in the Europa League game against Anderlecht in April, and now he is not expected to return to action before the next year.

As things stand, United are not likely to offer a new deal to the 35-year-old, who found himself in the Premier League’s official list of players released on Friday.

However, according to Manchester Evening News, there is a possibility that Ibrahimovic would play for United again.

The Swede, despite his exit, plans to continue his recovery from his injury at United’ Carrington training HQ. The report has claimed that United could contemplate offering a short-term deal for the remainder of the season to the striker if he manages to complete his recovery on time.