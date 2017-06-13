Manchester United target signs new deal

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann has signed a new deal with the La Liga club, according to the latest reports coming from Spain.

The France international had been poised to join Manchester United this summer before Atletico’s transfer ban was upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Following the ruling, Griezmann verbally committed to stay at Atletico despite his initial inclination towards joining United in the summer.

Now, Spanish publication Marca, via the Independent, has claimed that the 26-year-old has put pen-to-paper on a new deal, which will keep him at the capital club until 2022, extending his current deal by an additional year.

United have already turned their attention elsewhere in the market this summer, but the latest development is surely a setback for their hopes of signing Griezmann in the future.

Griezmann’s last contract with Atletico contained a release clause at €100m, and it remains to be seen whether the new deal will have a revised figure.