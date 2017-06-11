One down, four more to go for Jose Mourinho at Manchester United

The Independent claims that Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has drawn up a five-man wish-list for the ongoing transfer window.

The Portuguese manager has already acquired one target in the form of Victor Lindelof from Benfica, and United are reportedly closing on the remaining four targets.

The club announced on Saturday that they have agreed on a fee with Benfica for the Swedish centre-back, subject to a medical examination, international clearance and personal terms.

After completing the acquisition of the 22-yeear-old, United have turned their attentions towards two strikers.

Wayne Rooney and Zlatan Ibrahimovic are set to depart this summer, and Mourinho wants to replace them with Real Madrid’s Alvaro Morata and Torino’s Andrea Belotti. United have reportedly agreed on personal terms with Morata while a bid of around £70m has been lodged for Belotti. The report claims that the Red Devils hope to conclude both deals in the next two weeks.

United also want to bring Fabinho of Monaco and Ivan Perisic of Internazionale to Old Trafford this summer, and they have been making good progress on both deals.