Striker commits future to the Gunners

Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud has reiterated his commitment to the North London club in the wake of recent rumours linking him with a summer exit from the club.

The France international has been a regular fixture of Arsene Wenger’s side since moving to Premier League from Montpellier in 2012.

During his time at Arsenal, he has quite often been a subject of criticism from the club fans, and he was recently linked with a move back to France with Marseille said to be interested in him.

However, Giroud, who recently scored a hat-trick for France, has made it very clear that he intends to honour his current contract with the Gunners. He signed a new two-and-a-half-year deal with the club only back in January.

The lanky striker, who excelled in a substitute role this season, added that he aims to win the league title with the Gunners.

“I am not insensitive to the approaches of the French clubs and especially that of Marseille,” he said. “But my future is in the Premier League. I still have titles to win.

“After the FA Cup, we will go for the league title. That’s my goal.”

Giroud has scored 69 league goals for the Gunners during his five seasons at the club.