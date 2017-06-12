Summer Transfer Betting Tips

With the summer transfer window upon us, there has been much talk about one of the most anticipated seasons in football. While the actual football season is thrilling and heart stopping in itself, the summer transfer period is just as exciting with many fans and punters speculating who will join or leave their favourite clubs. In addition to this, there’s a wide range of football betting sites offering the latest odds. One of the most exciting discoveries is how many big-name players will join other clubs and how much money these clubs are willing to fork over for some of the biggest football stars. Here are some of the summer transfer betting speculations and options.

Kylian Mbappe to join Real Madrid

The French youngster is quite easily the most talked-about name this summer. The Monaco star is attracting interests from the likes of Real Madrid, Arsenal and Liverpool with the Spanish giants supposedly leading the race. The rumour mill suggests that Real are prepared to sell the likes of Alvaro Morata and James Rodriguez to fund a world-record move for Mbappe.

Romelu Lukaku to join Chelsea

Chelsea were heavily linked with a move for their forward last summer, but it appears that they will finally get their man this summer. Diego Costa is expected to depart, and according to reports, manager Antonio Conte is backing Lukaku to replace Costa at Stamford Bridge. The Blues have reportedly already agreed on personal terms with the player and, now, they just need to reach an agreement with Everton over the transfer fees.

Alexandre Lacazette to join Arsenal

Arsenal failed to sign Alexandre Lacazette from Lyon last summer, but it hasn’t stopped them from reigniting their interest in the French striker this summer. The 26-year-old was supposedly set to join La Liga side Atletico Madrid, but their transfer ban has given a new lease of hope to the Gunners. In the absence of competition from some of the major European clubs, the North London club have a golden opportunity to secure the services of Lacazette this summer.

Alvaro Morata to Manchester United

There are reports swirling around that Manchester United have already agreed on personal terms with the Real Madrid striker.

Morata, who re-joined Real from Juventus last summer, is not happy with his current situation at Real after making only 14 league starts for Zinedine Zidane’s side last season. The Spain international wants to join a club where he will be guaranteed playing time, and as per the reports, he is really keen on joining United.

James Rodriguez to join Manchester United

The Red Devils are known for splashing out when it comes to signing on well-known names, and this season may be no different. James Rodriguez, the Real Madrid midfielder, is rumoured to have caught the eye of Manchester United bosses. The Colombian star won the Golden Boot at the 2014 World Cup but has since then underwhelmed the Spanish giants. James has only scored 28 goals in 77 league games for Real Madrid, which means the club will unlikely fight too hard to keep him around and a transfer is inevitable. And with United’s experience at coughing up for established players and their poor league form of late, a buyout is highly expected and anticipated.

Riyad Mahrez to Arsenal

The Algerian winger has endured a mediocre season with the Foxes after playing a huge role in their title success last season. The 26-year-old decided to stick with the Foxes last summer despite huge interests from some of the major clubs in his services.

He has made it very clear that he wants to leave the Foxes this season, and Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has admitted his admiration for the player.

At first sight, it appears that the interest is mutual, however, the Gunners are yet to make a formal approach for the winger, who still has three years left on his current deal with Leicester.