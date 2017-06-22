Chelsea close to signing midfielder, striker set to leave and more

Chelsea are close to signing Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko in a £35m deal, according to Daily Mail.

The France international was a key part of the Monaco side that won the Ligue 1 title last season. The 22-year-old is reportedly one of the players Chelsea boss Antonio Conte wants to sign this summer.

The report also claims that Bakayoko’s arrival at the West London club could lead the departure of Nemanja Matic. Manchester United are reportedly interested in a move for the Serbian.

Meanwhile, Ligue 1 side Lyon President Jean-Michel Aulas has confirmed that the French club are close to securing a move for Chelsea striker Bertrand Traore.

London Evening Standard claims that a fee of £16.6million has already been agreed between the two sides.

“We’re fine-tuning the talks,” Aulas told reporters.

“It’s a very ambitious operation, one that fits with what we had said. I hope to be able to conclude the deal in the next 10 days, if possible before the end of the week.”

The 21-year-old spent last season on loan at Ajax and managed nine goals in 23 league appearances.

In another Chelsea-related news, the West London club are set to receive a payout of around £3m from Mohamed Salah’s transfer from AS Roma to Liverpool. The Blues had inserted a sell-on clause in Salah’s sale to Roma in 2016.