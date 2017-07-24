City complete Mendy deal

Manchester City have confirmed the signing of Monaco full-back Benjamin Mendy for £52m on a five-year deal.

Mendy, 23, played a pinnacle role in Monaco’s Ligue 1 title-winning side last term, with his impressive form leading to a first international call-up in March 2017 and has since earned four caps for Les Bleus.

The ex-Marseille man was partially responsible for City’s early exit from the Champions League last season, as away goals saw Pep Guardiola’s side eliminated from the competition at the round of 16 stage following a 6-6 aggregate scoreline.

Mendy becomes the second Monaco player to move to the Etihad Stadium this summer after attacking midfielder Bernardo Silva completed a £42.5m move, joining a trio of other new faces Ederson, Kyle Walker and Danilo.

Mendy said: “I am very proud. This is what I wanted from the very beginning. As soon as the championship was over, I talked to my family and it was all clear in my head: I wanted to join Manchester City.

“I think I am the right person for the group. I am easily adaptable. There are some players with whom I exchanged a few emails, I knew them from some years ago.

“Regarding football, I can bring a lot of creativity in the game, I can offer different solutions, I like to take to play as full-back and provide assists for the strikers.”

City were in desperate need of full-backs with all four of last season’s options in Bacary Sagna, Pablo Zabaleta, Gael Clichy and Aleksandar Kolarov having left the club this summer.

Director of football Txiki Begiristain said: “Benjamin has all the qualities we are looking for in a full-back. For such a young player, he has a wealth of top-level experience.

“He is undoubtedly one of the world’s best full-backs, our number one target in this position. We are all delighted to have him here at Manchester City.

“I’m sure he will prove a fantastic addition to the squad.”

The deal takes City’s summer spending past £200m for the summer and further cover is expected to arrive at left-back after Kolarov joined Serie A side Roma yesterday.