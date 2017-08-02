Neymar given permission to miss Barcelona training

Barcelona forward Neymar has been given permission to miss training ahead of a potential move to Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain.

The 25-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Catalan giants all summer, with PSG showing the heaviest interest, along with the greatest financial reward, with the reported fee standing at just under £200m.

Once completed, the transfer will become the most expensive of all-time, blowing out the record sum set last summer when Paul Pogba moved from Juventus to Manchester United for £89m.

Sky Sports are reporting that the player told his Barcelona teammates on Wednesday morning that he will leave for PSG this summer. Manager Ernesto Valverde allowed the player to leave before taking training as usual.

Neymar is believed to have grown frustrated at playing second-fiddle at the Nou Camp, with Lionel Messi and arguably Luis Suarez ahead of him in the hierarchy in the dressing room.

However, Barcelona are still holding out for an asset in return from PSG as well as cash, with Marco Verratti, Adrien Rabiot, Julian Draxler and Angel di Maria all on their list of targets from the Parisians.

Neymar joined Barcelona in 2013 for an undisclosed fee and has since gone on to score 105 goals in 186 appearances in all competitions. He has also been prolific on the international stage, netting an impressive 52 goals in 77 caps for Brazil – a record which has likely fuelled his faith that he should be the main man on a team in Europe.

The news will come as unwelcome for Liverpool supporters, as Neymar’s departure will likely see Barca step up their interest in Philippe Coutinho.

Coutinho featured for Liverpool on Tuesday evening during their impressive 3-0 win over Bayern Munich at the Audi Cup, although manager Jurgen Klopp insists their talisman will not be sold for any price this summer.