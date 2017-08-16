AFC Bournemouth vs Watford predictions and betting tips

Bournemouth will look to put first points of the season on board when they host Watford at Vitality Stadium on Saturday. The Cherries lost 1-0 at West Brom on the opening weekend of the season. Meanwhile, the Hornets, who ended the last season with a run of six consecutive defeats, have made an impressive start to life under new manager Marco Silva. The London side pulled up a shock as they held Liverpool to a 3-3 draw in their opening game of the season.

The Cherries ended the last season on an impressive note as they finished in the ninth place with 46 points to register the best-ever finish in club-history. The South Coast club have made some impressive signings this summer, and they would be aiming for nothing less than a top-half finish this season. Jermaine Defoe came on as a substitute in the defeat to the Baggies, and he could earn his first Premier League start for the Cherries on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Silva, just like his last spell at Hull, has made an immediate impact at Watford. The Hornets were decent in the season-opener, and they would back themselves to get something out of this game. A brief look at the history of this fixture would tell you that the game on Saturday is likely to end in a draw.

Team News

The Cherries are without some of their key players for the fixture. Veteran defender Simon Francis is currently recovering from a hamstring injury and forward players Junior Stanislas and Callum Wilson will also miss the game with their respective injuries.

For the visitors, Daryl Janmaat and Roberto Pereyra picked up injuries against Liverpool and they are expected to miss the trip to Bournemouth. Club captain Troy Deeney is facing a race against the time to be fit for the game. In the game against the Reds, Stefano Okaka started up front for the Hornets, but we suspect that Silva might hand summer-signing Andre Gray a place in the starting eleven against the Cherries.

Match Facts

Both teams have played six draws in the last seven fixtures between them.

An away team has failed to register a win in last 11 meetings.

The Hornets have picked up just one away win since October.

AFC Bournemouth vs Watford – Match odds

As mentioned above, the hosts are favourites to win at even odds. However, we are backing a draw as our betting prediction in this game. SportingBet is providing the best odds for this pick at 27/10.

If you fancy an away win, then you can get 58/19 odds for it on Unibet.

AFC Bournemouth vs Watford – Correct Score odds

A 1-1 draw is most likely in the game according to the bookmakers and that’s what this preview is backing at 13/2 odds at William Hill.

AFC Bournemouth vs Watford – Over/Under 2.5 goals odds

Our betting prediction for the correct scoreline suggests that we are going for less than 2.5 goals in this game. You can get best odds of 15/14 for this bet at 188bet.

AFC Bournemouth vs Watford – Anytime Goalscorer odds

Jermaine Defoe is the favourite at 17/10 odds at Paddypower. For the Hornets, Andre Gray is available at 11/4 odds at the same website. However, this preview is backing Joshua King as our prediction at 15/8 odds.