Arsenal will allow Oxlade-Chamberlain to join Chelsea

Alexis Sanchez has attracted the major headlines at Arsenal this summer, but he is not the only player whose future at the North London club is hanging in balance currently.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is another one who has only one year left on his deal with the Gunners and has been linked with an exit from the club this summer. According to multiple reports, Chamberlain has turned down a new deal from the Gunners and he wants to join a club where he can play in his preferred midfield position on a regular basis.

The latest report from London Evening Standard claims that Premier League champions Chelsea are closing on a £35m move for the England international. Both clubs are reportedly involved in negotiations over a transfer and the Blues are hopeful of concluding a deal for the 24-year-old. Oxlade-Chamberlain’s quest for a regular midfield spot might not get easier in West London, but according to the report, his pay-check will certainly receive a boost. Chelsea boss Antonio Conte reportedly wants him to play in the right wing-back role ahead of Victor Moses.

Oxlade-Chamberlain arrived with lofty expectations at Arsenal from Southampton in 2011, but even after six years at the club, he is yet to make a permanent place for himself in Arsene Wenger’s starting eleven. A combination of injuries and inconsistency in his playing position has halted his progress on multiple occasions with the Gunners. However, Wenger has always maintained that there is a great player in Chamberlain.

The opinion among the Arsenal fan base seems to be divided on the future of the England international, but £35m is a very attractive price for a player who has failed to score more than two goals during any of the six seasons he has spent with the North London club. The fact that Oxlade-Chamberlain might walk away for free next summer also explains why the Gunners might be inclined to sell the player at a decent price this summer.

Liverpool and Manchester City have also been linked with Oxlade-Chamberlain this summer, but it appears that Chelsea have stolen the march in the last days of the transfer window.