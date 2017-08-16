Burnley vs West Bromwich predictions and betting tips

Burnley produced the shock of the opening weekend when they defeated Chelsea 3-2 on Saturday. The Clarets were notoriously terrible on the road last season, and no one would have seen them getting three points at the home of the current champions. They return to the comforts of Turf Moor this weekend to take on West Brom. The Baggies have also started their new campaign on a victorious note as summer-signing Ahmed Mehgazi scored a header to help them to a 1-0 win over Bournemouth on Saturday. Continue reading our preview for the best odds in the betting market.

The Clarets, who finished in the 16th spot, picked up most of their points at home last season. They finished the season with 40 points – out of which only five came on the road. Meanwhile, the Baggies managed to crack the top half of the table in the tenth spot, but they were just five points better off than their opponents.

The hosts will be without Andre Gray, who has joined Watford. Sam Vokes, who scored a brace last weekend, is expected to lead his side’s forward lines. For the visitors, summer-signing Jay Rodriguez is likely to start again, while Gareth Barry, who has recently arrived from Everton, could also get a place in Tony Pulis’ squad.

Team News

For the hosts, Dean Marney is the only injury-absence while the Baggies will be without Gareth McAuley. West Brom duo Jonny Evans and James Morrison are also slight doubts ahead of the game.

Match Facts

Burnley have won five of the last ten home games while scoring 12 goals and conceding just 10.

West Brom have won one of their last ten away league games while scoring nine goals and conceding 22.

Only three out of last ten league games at Turf Moor have witnessed more than 2.5 goals.

Burnley vs West Bromwich – Match odds

The hosts are favourites to get all three points at their home at 6/4 odds. A draw is available at 11/5 odds while an away win can get you 9/4 odds. As our betting prediction, we are backing a home win in this game.

Burnley vs West Bromwich – Correct Score odds

A 1-1 draw is most likely result in the game at 11/2 odds. Our preview is backing a 1-0 home win as our prediction at 6/1 odds. Find the best odds for this bet on Bet365.

Burnley vs West Bromwich – Over/Under 2.5 goals odds

It’s clear from match facts that this game is likely to end with less than 2.5 goals. Our betting prediction is available at 4/7 odds at Betfred. More than 2.5 goals will get you best odds of 81/50 at Marathon Bet

Burnley vs West Bromwich – Anytime Goalscorer odds

Burnley forward Sam Vokes is leading the table at 12/5 odds. Baggies striker Salomon Rondon is not far behind at 11/4 odds. However, our preview is backing Jonathan Walters as our betting prediction. You can find best odds of 3/1 at Paddypower for the former Stoke forward.