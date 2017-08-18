Huddersfield Town vs Newcastle United predictions and betting tips

Two promoted sides will go head-to-head as Huddersfield Town host Newcastle United at the John Smith’s Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Following their emphatic 3-0 win at Crystal Palace on the opening weekend, the Terriers must be feeling confident ahead of their first home game in Premier League. However, manager Chris Hughton would need to make sure that this confidence doesn’t turn into complacency, something which Magpies winger Matt Richie touched upon in his interview prior to the game.

The Magpies didn’t really enjoy the same fortune as they lost 2-0 to Tottenham at St James’ Park on Sunday. Rafa Benitez’s men sat deep and produced a disciplined performance to keep the score level in the first half, but their efforts were spoiled by Jonjo Shelvey’s 48th-minute red card. In both fixtures between these two sides last season, the away side were victorious and that will give certainly give some encouragement to Benitez.

Benitez has recently bought Joselu from Stoke City and he might get a chance to play on Sunday, while, the Terriers will rely on summer-signing Steve Mounie to score goals.

Huddersfield vs Newcastle – Team News

For the hosts, Jon Stankovic, Nakhi Wells, and Martin Cranie will definitely miss the game and Jonathon Hogg is a major doubt.

Newcastle summer-signing Florian Lejeune has been ruled out for weeks after suffering a cruciate injury in the defeat to Tottenham. Right-back DeAndre Yedlin is also set to miss the game while Jamie Sterry is a doubt.

Skipper Jonjo Shelvey will also not play owing to the red card he picked up last Sunday.

Huddersfield vs Newcastle – Match Facts

The Magpies won just one out of their last five away games in Championship last season.

The Terriers have scored in 16 of their last 20 home games while the Magpies have scored in eight out of their last ten away fixtures.

Terriers’ summer-signing Steve Mounie scored 14 times for Montpellier in Ligue 1 last season.

